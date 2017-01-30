RSS defamation case: Hearing on March 3 for recording of Rahul's plea

The on Monday adjourned hearing till March 3 for recording of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's plea in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh defamation case.

Rahul appeared before the court in connection with criminal defamation case filed by the over his remark regarding Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

Rahul was granted bail on the basis of personal surety by the court in November 2016.

A local functionary, Rajesh Kunte, had filed the case against Gandhi for claiming at an election rally on March 6, 2014 that the right-wing organisation had killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Though the Supreme Court has stayed the proceedings against him, Gandhi appeared before magistrate DP Kale in Bhiwandi on July 8, 2016.

Gandhi had in September withdrawn his petition filed in the apex court, challenging the case and said he would face the trial.

He expressed his readiness to face the trial after the top court refused to interfere with the criminal proceedings pending against him before the trial court.

He moved the apex court challenging the order of the Bombay High Court refusing to quash the defamation case and summons issued to him by the trial court.