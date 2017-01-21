RSS propaganda chief calls for ending caste based reservations

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prachar pramukh, or propaganda chief, today called for an end to caste based reservations in jobs and educational institutions, and advocated equal opportunity and education for all.

At the Jaipur Literature Festival, Vaidya said that BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India, had also argued against unending continuation of reservations. But Vaidya justified reservations only for Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes, which he said have faced discrimination.

Vaidya's comments suggested that the Sangh does not favour reservations for Muslims and Other Backward Classes, or OBCs, as these would lead to tensions in the society. It is likely that the comments are interpreted to mean that is not just against reservation for OBC castes, like Yadavs and Kurmis, but also to peasant communities that in recent times have demanded such reservations like Patels, Jats, and Gujars.

While Jats are an important community in western UP, Patels are equally important in Gujarat. Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in a three weeks' time, while Gujarat by the end of this year. Patel leader Hardik Patel slammed the comments by the chief. OBC leaders like Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Dalit leader Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and also Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also criticised the statement. UP has a sizeable OBC population, that comprises the support base of the Samajwadi Party, while the extremely backwards among these have in the past supported not just the BSP but also BJP.

The BJP, which considers as its ideological parent, has reached out to non-Yadav OBCs in the state. Its state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya is a non-Yadav OBC, and BJP has given party tickets in the state to dozens of OBCs. It also hopes to win seats in western UP on the back of Jat support. Vaidya's statement could impact it in what might turn out to be a repeat of the Bihar assembly polls.

The controversy is reminiscent of chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement in the run up to the Bihar assembly polls in October-November 2015, where he had asked for a review of caste based reservations. Later, several Bihar BJP leaders had blamed Bhagwat's comments for having contributed to their party's defeat in the polls.

Today, rushed to clarify the remarks by Vaidya, but the political damage was done. Senior leader J Nandkumar blamed the media. "Paid media silent on atrocities on Hindus (but) are active in twisting facts. As long as there is inequality in society there will be reservation," he tweeted.

The provided a transcript of Vaidya and second in command Dattatreya Hosabale's interaction at the Jaipur Literary Festival. They were asked a question whether reservation in jobs and educational institutions be given to Muslims who according to the Sachar Committee report are economically and educationally backward.

Vaidya answered that Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) have been discriminated against in the Indian society and reservation to them was justified. He elaborated that the Constitution of India provided for reservation for SCs and STs to bring them at par with the rest of the society. Vaidya claimed that Ambedkar himself didn't favour unending reservations, and had spoken about how it should be discontinued at the earliest and people provided with equal opportunities and education.

But Vaidya said reservation beyond what is provided to SCs and STs could lead to "algavavad", or separatism. He didn't clarify if he opposed reservations only to Muslims or to OBCs as well.



Lalu Prasad said should first review the 100 per cent reservation in its ranks, and why not a single non-upper caste, Dalit, OBC or a woman has been an chief ever?