RSS slams Rahul Gandhi's call for crushing BJP's divisive politics

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday slammed vice-president Rahul Gandhi's call for crushing Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) divisive politics and accused the Gandhi family for creating disharmony and disintegrity in the country.

leader Rakesh Sinha took a jibe at Rahul saying that he has poor understanding of history and he makes remarks on politics and ideology according to his poor understanding.

" is a reality, its force is creating unity and integrity in this country and it is their (Rahul Gandhi's) family which has created disharmony and disintegrity in this country and has created a gap between rich and poor. It is their policy and their politics," he said.

Rahul in a joint press conference with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had said that the Samajwadi Party- alliance would put an end to the anger being spread by the and RSS.

"We want to stop the aggression that RSS- is spreading and the false promises they are giving. We want to give the youth of UP a new path, a new politics," he said.

Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new state assembly in a seven-phase election between February 11 and March 8. Out of the 403 assembly seats, will be contesting in 105 seats and the will field its candidates in rest of the 298 seats.

Last year, vice-president got surrounded in controversy over his remark regarding Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

A local functionary, Rajesh Kunte, had filed the case against Gandhi for claiming at an election rally on March 6, 2014 that the right wing organisation had killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Rahul was granted bail on the basis of personal surety by Maharashtra's Bhiwandi court in November last year.

Gandhi had in September withdrawn his petition filed in the apex court, challenging the case and said he would face the trial.

He expressed his readiness to face the trial after the top court refused to interfere with the criminal proceedings pending against him before the trial court.