RSS worker hacked to death, Kerala BJP calls for state-wide protest

The (BJP) has called for a hartal in on Sunday to protest the killing of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker allegedly by a gang led by a history-sheeter near Thiruvananthapuram.



Police said 34-year-old Rajesh's hand was chopped off in the attack which took place around at 9 pm last night. An investigation has been launched and search is on for assailants, they said.



state president Kumanam Rajasekharan alleged that the Communist Party India-Marxist (CPI-M) was behind the attack, a charge denied by the district leadership of the party.The has called for a state-wide hartal today, the state chief said.Police are maintaining a strict vigil and have clamped prohibitory orders for three days from July 28 after BJP's unit office here was vandalised and the house of state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri was attacked.Earlier, 10 people, including four from the student and youth wing of the CPI-M, had been arrested in connection with the violence in the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)