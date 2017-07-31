RSS worker murder: Kerala CM meets BJP leaders; all-party meet on August 6

Chief Minister on Monday condemned the recent killing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker and called for an all-party meeting on August 6 regarding the same.

"An all party meeting will be convened on August 6 in Trivandrum. Peace meetings will be held in Trivandrum, Kottayam and Kannu on the same," Vijayan said after meeting with (BJP) and leaders here.

He said that party offices and workers' houses can't be attacked and political parties should be more vigilant and ask workers to keep away from such incidents.

"It's sure that some unfortunate incidents have happened in the state. Due to this it has been decided that meeting between leaders of all political parties be held and it will be done district wise," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera said that impartial probe will be conducted into the worker death case and said that strong and firm action will be taken against the culprits.

A 34-year-old leader was murdered in Kozhikode on Saturday night. The police have so far detained eight people in connection with this case. The BJP has accused the of India- Marxist [CPI-M]-led LDF government in for the killing of leader.

Behera further informed that there is no complaint of any person is being terrorised or put under any pressure so far.

"We are cautious. I just want to say that we have acted for the last three days on whatever incident has taken place. I have personally taken a decision; henceforth this hooliganism will not go one step further. Not only we will book these persons under the various provisions of the particular act, we will also use the other security and preventive proceedings against them," he said.

The DGP also apprised about 'Gundaquad' (anti-goon squad) in the city, which has not been used for quite some time.

"Now, I have asked them to revive the 'Gundasquad'. So, tomorrow onwards we will take a very strong action against these people."

The BJP has blamed the CPI-M for carrying out the attack.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday called on Vijayan to nab the perpetrators and bring them to justice expeditiously.

Rajnath took to his Twitter handle to inform about the same and wrote that 'political violence is unacceptable in a democracy'.

"Spoke to CM Shri Pinrayi Vijayan today regarding the recent incidents of political violence in the state," he tweeted.

"I have expressed my concern with the law and order situation in the state of Political violence is unacceptable in a democracy," he added.

He even requested the Chief Minister to curb the political violence in the state.

"I expect that the political violence in is curbed and that the perpetrators are brought to justice expeditiously," he tweeted.