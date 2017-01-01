Ruckus at SP office as Akhilesh's supporters forcibly enter premises

-
ALSO READYadav vs Yadav: All out war breaks out in Samajwadi Party SP a divided house; Akhilesh camp attacks 'outsider' Amar Singh Akhilesh, Ram Gopal taken back in SP; new candidate list to be out Yadav vs Yadav: Mulayam likely to crack whip on Akhilesh, may take charge from him Ahead of UP polls, Mulayam sacks Akhilesh, Ram Gopal for six years from SP
-
There was ruckus at the Samajwadi Party (SP) office in Lucknow on Sunday evening with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's supporters forcibly entering the premises and removing Shivpal Yadav's nameplate from his office.
Moments after party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav announced Akhilesh as party's national president, Mulayam Singh Yadav sacked the former from the party for six years for the second time in last three days.
The party's founder leader has also called a party convention on January 5.
At the party's national executive meet earlier today in Lucknow, Ram Gopal proposed Akhilesh's name for party president's post. The meeting, which was termed 'unconstitutional' by Mulayam, also saw Ram Gopal proposing the removal of Shivpal as the state unit's chief and ouster of Amar Singh.
Meanwhile, Mulayam has also expelled Akhilesh loyalists Kiranmoy Nanda and Naresh Agrawal from the Samajwadi Party.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU