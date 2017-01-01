Ruckus at SP office as Akhilesh's supporters forcibly enter premises

There was ruckus at the (SP) office in Lucknow on Sunday evening with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's supporters forcibly entering the premises and removing Shivpal Yadav's nameplate from his office.

Moments after party general secretary announced Akhilesh as party's national president, sacked the former from the party for six years for the second time in last three days.

The party's founder leader has also called a party convention on January 5.

At the party's national executive meet earlier today in Lucknow, Ram Gopal proposed Akhilesh's name for party president's post. The meeting, which was termed 'unconstitutional' by Mulayam, also saw Ram Gopal proposing the removal of Shivpal as the state unit's chief and ouster of Amar Singh.

Meanwhile, Mulayam has also expelled Akhilesh loyalists Kiranmoy Nanda and Naresh Agrawal from the Samajwadi Party.