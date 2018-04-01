Run-up to Chhattisgarh elections: Anti-incumbency vs infighting

In the scorching summer afternoon, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh’s chopper made a surprise landing in a field near Turijhar village of Mahasamund district about a fortnight ago. He disembarked the helicopter and trudged down the paddy field for a bumpy walk.

Singh reached the village crossing the rough field, mobilised villagers and discussed their grievances. The exercise was part of his ongoing Gram Suraj Abhiyan — a social audit the chief minister has carried out to assess the performance of the government by making surprise visits to villages and talking to ...