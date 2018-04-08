Sadhvi Savitri Bai Phule: How Dalit MP became rebel with a cause within BJP

A day before the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by various Dalit organisations over alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act rocked the country on April 2, Kanshi Ram Smriti Upvan in Lucknow witnessed a large congregation of Dalit activists for the protection of the Constitution and the reservation policy.

File photo of Sadhvi Savitri Bai Phule The rally was organised under the aegis of Namo Buddhay Jan Seva Samiti, run by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bahraich Sadhvi Savitri Bai Phule, a turncoat from Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In her signature ...