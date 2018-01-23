Saffron split: Sena fumes as BJP scoffs, saying alliance will remain intact

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it will have no truck with ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. Top BJP leadership downplayed the threat and exuded confidence that the alliance will remain intact, indicating that the Sena's threat had much to do with ensuring a better deal in sharing of seats.

The Sena was silent on its continuance in the governments at the Centre and in the state, drawing ridicule from the Congress, which dubbed the announcement as "laughable". A top BJP leader, who didn't want to be quoted, also ...