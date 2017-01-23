Samajwadi Party releases third list: Akhilesh to contest from Mubarakpur

The (SP) on Monday released its third list of 37 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Chief Minister will contest from Mubarakpur constituency while his sister-in-law Aparna Yadav will contest from Cantonment.

Ravidas Mehrotra will be fighting from Central and Abhishek Mishra will lock horns from North.

The fresh list comes a day after the finally sealed deal with the for the high-voltage electoral battle.

The had earlier released two lists, containing 268 names.

The nomination for the first phase of polling ends on January 21.

goes to polls on February 11.