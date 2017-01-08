Samajwadi Party split imminent as Mulayam says he is boss

The appeared to be on the verge of a split with asserting himself as party chief saying that a recent convention where Chief Minister was named the head of the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, was illegal.

After several rounds of failed patch up attempts between Mulayam and Akhilesh over the past week, Mulayam asserted his authority.

“I am the party chief, Akhilesh is only the chief minister,” Mulayam said in Delhi after he held extensive parleys with close aides Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh.

Mulayam also declared a recent party convention called by the Akhilesh faction, where the chief minister was named the party’s national president and Mulayam the adviser, as illegal. The SP convention in Lucknow last week had been called by party veteran Ram Gopal Yadav, whom Mulayam had expelled earlier and then taken back.

“Ram Gopal has been expelled from the party for six years. He had no right to call the convention,” Mulayam said.

The SP patriarch further negated a decision made by Ram Gopal saying that Shivpal was the SP’s UP unit chief.

With the Election Commission’s deadline asking both sides to prove their claim over party symbol cycle ending January 9, a split in the SP seemed imminent.

While Ram Gopal, who is supporting Akhilesh, has submitted seven boxes of documentary evidence to support his claim, Mulayam is scheduled to meet the poll panel on Monday.

According to Ram Gopal, majority of the party’s members and lawmakers were supporting Akhilesh and this has been proved when around 200 of the 229 attended a meet called by Akhilesh.

Sources said Ram Gopal has submitted personal affidavits signed by around 205 of the 229 MLAs, 56 of the 68 MLCs and 30 of the 45 national executive members, as proof before the EC.

“We have the majority support. Why can’t Mulayam Singh see all this,” he wondered.

Sources said that Ram Gopal believes that Shivpal and are using their influence on Mulayam and instigating the party veteran against Akhilesh.

However, sources in the Akhilesh camp said that a patch up was still possible if Mulayam withdrew his claim before the poll panel and acknowledged Akhilesh as party chief till the Assembly polls were over.

They said after the polls, Mulayam would be given complete charge of the party but he should not disturb the apple cart when the party was trying hard to retain power.

If the SP splits, the poll symbol cycle could be frozen by the EC. Both sides would then new symbols.

UP will have seven-phased polls for 403 seats from February 11 to March 8. Results will be out on March 11.