Sasikala appoints senior AIADMK leaders to key party posts

General Secretary on Friday appointed senior leaders, including some former Ministers and a former Mayor, to key party posts.

Former Ministers K A Sengottaiyan, S Gokula Indira and B V Ramana, besides ex-Mayor Saidai S Duraisamy were today appointed as the party's Organisation Secretaries, she said.

She announced the appointments of various senior leaders, including Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, to a number of posts.

Sasikala also announced removal of Ambattur MLA as AIADMK's Secretary.

He will, however, continue as the party's Tiruvallore (East) District Secretary, she said in a statement.

The chief urged the party workers to extend their cooperation to the newly appointed members.