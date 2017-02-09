Sasikala calls on TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao, stakes claim to form govt

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary on Thursday staked claim to form the during a 40-minute meeting with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who arrived in the city this afternoon.



Couple of hours after caretaker Chief Minister O visited Rao, called on the Governor and gave him a letter presumably containing the names of MLAs who elected her as Legislature Party Leader, and requested him to invite her to form the



However, the Governor's response is not immediately known.



arrived at 7.25 pm at the and left after a meeting that lasted about 40 minutes.



At 5 pm, had called on Rao and after a brief meeting told reporters that "good things will happen and dharma will triumph".



The Chief Minister is now meeting his supporters at his Greenways Road official residence.



was elected Legislature Party Leader on February 5, paving the way for her becoming the chief minister.



Subsequently, raised a banner of revolt on February 7, along with his supporters.



He currently has the support of leaders like former Ministers K P Munusamy, Natham R Viswanathan, Rajya Sabha MP V Maithreyan and a few sitting MLAs.

