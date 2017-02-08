TRENDING ON BS
I have no links or business with DMK: O Panneerselvam
Business Standard

Sasikala cannot sack Panneerselvam from AIADMK, says EC

Panneerselvam also said that an interim general secretary cannot dismiss him from party post

BS Web Team & Agencies 

AIADMK interim general secretary VK Sasikala and party leader O Panneerselvam. Photo: PTI
AIADMK interim general secretary VK Sasikala and party leader O Panneerselvam. Photo: PTI

In a big jolt to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim General Secretary VK Sasikala, the Election Commission on Wednesday questioned her elevation as there is no provision in the party for the post.

According to media reports, the Election Commission cited AIADMK's rules which stated that the interim general secretary cannot sack O Panneerselvam from party post.

Panneerselvam also said that an interim general secretary cannot dismiss him from party post.

Early morning, the AIADMK dismissed Panneerselvam as Treasurer.

Speaking to Thanthi TV, a Tamil television channel, Panneerselvam said Sasikala was elected as interim general secretary in the interest of the party.

He said a permanent general secretary can be elected only by all the party members.

Panneerselvam said everybody knows it was the Sasikala clan who met the DMK leaders when it was in power in connection with sourcing of liquor by the government.

Speaking to reporters, Sasikala said all the party legislators were united as a single family.

She said DMK was behind Panneerselvam's action, citing the bonhomie between him and DMK's Working President MK Stalin in the Assembly.

Sasikala dismissed Panneerselvam's charge that he was forced to quit and threatened and instead said he was prompted by DMK to level the charges.

