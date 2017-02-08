Sasikala chairs AIADMK MLA's meeting amidst drama in the party

TRENDING ON BS
I have no links or business with DMK: O Panneerselvam
Business Standard

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

AIADMK chief VK Sasikala. Photo: PTI
Amidst drama in the party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) MLAs meeting started in Chennai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor's visit to Chennai on Wednesday was cancelled, said Raj Bhavan sources.

After meditating for nearly 40 minutes infront of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial at Chennai, Tamil Nadu's interim Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that he was forced to resign by AIADMK's General Secretary V K Sasikala, her family members and senior AIADMK members.

He also alleged that he was humiliated several times by his own cabinet and party members, but since he had the responsibility of protecting the government and the party, he controlled himself.

On Sunday, the meeting of MLAs was called but as a leader of the party in the Assembly, Panneerselvam was not informed. Instead, according to Panneerselvam, he was asked to come to Poes Garden, where Sasikala and her family members are staying and was forced to resign from the post.

Sasikala on Tuesday night responded to Panneerselvam's allegation, saying nobody forced him to resign. After suspending Panneerselvam as treasurer of the party, she said that MLAs of the Party continues to be one family and backing her.

Queried whether anybody is trying to stop the Governor from coming to Chennai to conduct her oath taking ceremony said, she responded saying “your thinking is also my thinking”.

With these political developments, AIADMK's MLAs today meeting at the party's headquarters in Chennai.

The meeting started at 11:30 am after Sasikala arrived. Interestingly, her brother Dinakaran also arrived at the AIADMK party office. Dr Venkatesh, nephew of Sasikala also arrived at the party office. 

At least 130 MLAs are present at the meeting, says sources. Rest of the MLAs are expected to join in soon. 

Meanwhile, AIADMK rebel leaders Maitreyan, VC Arukutty, PH Pandian, Paul Manoj Pandian and KP Munuswamy are at O Panneerselvam's residence.

