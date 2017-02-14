Sasikala convicted: Who said what on Supreme Court's historic verdict

The verdict disqualifies Sasikala from becoming chief minister

Minutes after the convicted VK Sasikala, the AIADMK threw its weight behind the party General Secretary, saying she has always carried the "burden" of



"Whenever there had been burden for Amma (Jayalalithaa) she (Sasikala) had taken it on her. She is doing the same now also. #Chinnamma," the party's official Twitter handle, @AIADMKOfficial said.



Sasikala was earlier today convicted by the apex court which set aside the Karnataka High Court verdict acquitting her in the 19-year-old disproportionate assets case that also involved the late



The apex court restored in toto the judgement and the findings of the trial court in Bengaluru which had held guilty all the accused including Sasikala's two relatives, V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi.



The verdict disqualifies Sasikala from becoming a legislator, and consequentially she can't be chief minister either.



Here is what political leaders and others tweeted.



The first statement from a BJP leader, Ram Madhav, came out moments after Sasikala's conviction.





Shashikala convicted. Governor was right in waiting for the judgement. — (@rammadhavbjp) February 14, 2017

SC verdict out today. Need of the hour is to enable an able and stable government in Tamil Nadu as per the wishes of the people of State. 1/ — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) February 14, 2017

Sasikala gets her just desserts.

For OPS, the timing of this #DACase is better than a Kohli straight drive. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) February 14, 2017

She may dress like her, travel in her car, but Sasikala is not Amma: Madhusudhanan interview https://t.co/7odTliElW1 — Ramanathan S (@madarassi) February 13, 2017





Sasikala's degree of shock on O P Selvam's turnabout would be directly proportional to the number of times he touched her feet in the past — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 12, 2017

People of TN do not like Sasikala crowning herself as CM. Not just people, even those in AIADMK, who hold no posts, are not accepting her . — EVKS Elangovan (@EVKSElangovan) February 9, 2017

Senior BJP Leader and Cabinet Minister said the need of the hour is to have a stable government in tamil Nadu.