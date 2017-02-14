Sasikala convicted: Who said what on Supreme Court's historic verdict

TRENDING ON BS
After SC crushes Sasikala's CM hopes, security tightened across Tamil Nadu
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. Photo: PTI

Minutes after the Supreme Court convicted VK Sasikala, the AIADMK threw its weight behind the party General Secretary, saying she has always carried the "burden" of Jayalalithaa.

"Whenever there had been burden for Amma (Jayalalithaa) she (Sasikala) had taken it on her. She is doing the same now also. #Chinnamma," the party's official Twitter handle, @AIADMKOfficial said.



Sasikala was earlier today convicted by the apex court which set aside the Karnataka High Court verdict acquitting her in the 19-year-old disproportionate assets case that also involved the late Jayalalithaa.

The apex court restored in toto the judgement and the findings of the trial court in Bengaluru which had held guilty all the accused including Sasikala's two relatives, V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi.

The verdict disqualifies Sasikala from becoming a legislator, and consequentially she can't be chief minister either.

Here is what political leaders and others tweeted.

The first statement from a BJP leader, Ram Madhav, came out moments after Sasikala's conviction. 


Senior BJP Leader and Cabinet Minister M Venkiaah Naidu said the need of the hour is to have a stable government in tamil Nadu.

