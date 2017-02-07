TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South

My vote wasn't for you: Rapper Sofia Ashraf rejects Sasikala asCM in song
Business Standard

Sasikala doesn't deserve to be party chief or CM: AIADMK leader

After Jaya's death, leaders were 'made to say' they wanted Sasikala to head AIADMK, Pandian said

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. Photo: PTI
AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. Photo: PTI

Veteran AIADMK leader and former assembly speaker PH Pandian on Tuesday strongly opposed the elevation of VK Sasikala, saying she does not have the locus standi to either be the party chief or chief minister.

"Sasikala does not deserve to be either the party supremo or the chief minister," Pandian said two days after Sasikala was elected AIADMK Legislature Party leader, paving the way for her becoming the chief minister.

Pandian said within 20 days of the demise of Jayalalithaa, party leaders were "made to say" that they wanted Sasikala to be the party chief.

Strongly opposing her elevation as AIADMK chief, Pandian said it was against party rules. "Only cadres can elect the general secretary," he said.

Referring to late Jayalalithaa's properties, Pandian claimed that in 1996 Jayalalithaa had made a public declaration that all her properties should go to the people.

Pandian and his son Manoj Pandian, a party functionary who was also present, also made allegations related to Jayalalithaa's death, a day after a panel of doctors cleared the air on suspicions surrounding the demise.

Explaining party rules in detail, Manoj Pandian said Sasikala's elevation as party chief was improper and it went against party norms.

Manoj claimed that in 2011 when Sasikala was readmitted into the party after being expelled, Jayalalithaa had told him that she will not involve her in politics.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sasikala doesn't deserve to be party chief or CM: AIADMK leader

After Jaya's death, leaders were 'made to say' they wanted Sasikala to head AIADMK, Pandian said

After Jaya's death, leaders were 'made to say' they wanted Sasikala to head AIADMK, Pandian said
Veteran AIADMK leader and former assembly speaker PH Pandian on Tuesday strongly opposed the elevation of VK Sasikala, saying she does not have the locus standi to either be the party chief or chief minister.

"Sasikala does not deserve to be either the party supremo or the chief minister," Pandian said two days after Sasikala was elected AIADMK Legislature Party leader, paving the way for her becoming the chief minister.

Pandian said within 20 days of the demise of Jayalalithaa, party leaders were "made to say" that they wanted Sasikala to be the party chief.

Strongly opposing her elevation as AIADMK chief, Pandian said it was against party rules. "Only cadres can elect the general secretary," he said.

Referring to late Jayalalithaa's properties, Pandian claimed that in 1996 Jayalalithaa had made a public declaration that all her properties should go to the people.

Pandian and his son Manoj Pandian, a party functionary who was also present, also made allegations related to Jayalalithaa's death, a day after a panel of doctors cleared the air on suspicions surrounding the demise.

Explaining party rules in detail, Manoj Pandian said Sasikala's elevation as party chief was improper and it went against party norms.

Manoj claimed that in 2011 when Sasikala was readmitted into the party after being expelled, Jayalalithaa had told him that she will not involve her in politics.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Sasikala doesn't deserve to be party chief or CM: AIADMK leader

After Jaya's death, leaders were 'made to say' they wanted Sasikala to head AIADMK, Pandian said

Veteran AIADMK leader and former assembly speaker PH Pandian on Tuesday strongly opposed the elevation of VK Sasikala, saying she does not have the locus standi to either be the party chief or chief minister.

"Sasikala does not deserve to be either the party supremo or the chief minister," Pandian said two days after Sasikala was elected AIADMK Legislature Party leader, paving the way for her becoming the chief minister.

Pandian said within 20 days of the demise of Jayalalithaa, party leaders were "made to say" that they wanted Sasikala to be the party chief.

Strongly opposing her elevation as AIADMK chief, Pandian said it was against party rules. "Only cadres can elect the general secretary," he said.

Referring to late Jayalalithaa's properties, Pandian claimed that in 1996 Jayalalithaa had made a public declaration that all her properties should go to the people.

Pandian and his son Manoj Pandian, a party functionary who was also present, also made allegations related to Jayalalithaa's death, a day after a panel of doctors cleared the air on suspicions surrounding the demise.

Explaining party rules in detail, Manoj Pandian said Sasikala's elevation as party chief was improper and it went against party norms.

Manoj claimed that in 2011 when Sasikala was readmitted into the party after being expelled, Jayalalithaa had told him that she will not involve her in politics.

image
Business Standard
177 22