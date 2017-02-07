Sasikala doesn't deserve to be party chief or CM: AIADMK leader

Veteran leader and former assembly speaker on Tuesday strongly opposed the elevation of VK Sasikala, saying she does not have the locus standi to either be the party chief or chief minister.

" does not deserve to be either the party supremo or the chief minister," Pandian said two days after was elected Legislature Party leader, paving the way for her becoming the chief minister.

Pandian said within 20 days of the demise of Jayalalithaa, party leaders were "made to say" that they wanted to be the party chief.

Strongly opposing her elevation as chief, Pandian said it was against party rules. "Only cadres can elect the general secretary," he said.

Referring to late Jayalalithaa's properties, Pandian claimed that in 1996 had made a public declaration that all her properties should go to the people.

Pandian and his son Manoj Pandian, a party functionary who was also present, also made allegations related to Jayalalithaa's death, a day after a panel of doctors cleared the air on suspicions surrounding the demise.

Explaining party rules in detail, said Sasikala's elevation as party chief was improper and it went against party norms.

Manoj claimed that in 2011 when was readmitted into the party after being expelled, had told him that she will not involve her in politics.