Sasikala gets the crown, may be a thorn for Tamil Nadu CM

Sasikala as Jayalalithaa's successor was approved by the 2,490 members

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday elected V K Sasikala (known as Chinnaamma), close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, as general secretary. At the party’s general council meeting on Thursday, the resolution for appointing Sasikala as Jayalalithaa’s successor was approved by the 2,490 members. There was no other contestant. A general secretary has to be elected by basic party members in Tamil Nadu and office-bearers of party wings in Puducherry, New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Andaman. Till ...

T E Narasimhan