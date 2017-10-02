Sasikala has applied for 15-day parole to visit ailing husband: Dhinakaran

Ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV on Monday said that former party general secretary VK Sasikala, who is serving a four-year sentence for in jail has applied for a 15-day parole to visit her ailing husband M.Natarajan.

further stated, "If judicial commission asks us we will submit a video clip of shot by us and will ask them not to reveal it."

TTV earlier had said that V K has a video of former chief minister J when she was admitted to hospital and will give the video to the probe committee.

"People have started to lose trust on them due to the u-turns they take. Be it Dindigul or or Madhusudhanan or OS Maniyan, Jayakumar, the legal expert CV Shanmugam they are losing the trust now. Just see how they changed their stance before and after Amma's death," he said.

Dinakaran's statement came after Forest Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan levelled serious allegations on and said that she and her family had access to Jayalalitha when she was admitted to Chennai's last year.

He also admitted that he and all other ministers used to lie about Jayalalitha's health.

During a public meeting at Madurai, Sreenivasan had said, " brought as third largest party of India. said so many things to make you believe she is healthy but truth is no one had seen her. Only and her family had access to see Amma, rest no one was allowed."

"In order to make you believe about Jayalalithaa's health, we have uttered so many things like she ate idli, she drank water etc. To tell you frankly, nobody saw her. This is truth. He saw, she saw, etcetera were nothing at all. Just we would go till upstairs, bow down then we would return. Forgive me my party workers, but all of us ministers lied before you when we said is alright," he further said.

He also stated that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and vice-president came to visit Jayalalithaa, but they were allowed only to meet and doctors.

"Prime Minister was supposed to come within a week when was hospitalised. Then Arun Jaitley, Venkaiya Naidu, came to visit Jayalalithaa, but they were allowed only to meet and doctors. Had they been left to meet Jayalalithaa, she would have told them what is being done to her" he claimed.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M. K. Stalin had said that the Government announced probe into Jayalalithaa's death but it has not started yet.

Reportedly, last week, Sreenivasan had also said that was responsible for former's death.

passed away on the night of December 5, 2016, after spending 75 days in Apollo Hospitals, Chennai in critical condition.