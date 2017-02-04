TRENDING ON BS
Sasikala likely to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM, crucial MLAs meet on Sunday

According to sources, 3 top bureaucrats, including Sheila Balakrishnan had been asked to resign

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala paying tribute at the memorial former Tamil Nadu CM CN Annadurai, on the leader's 48th death anniversary in Chennai. Photo: PTI
AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala paying tribute at the memorial former Tamil Nadu CM CN Annadurai, on the leader's 48th death anniversary in Chennai. Photo: PTI

In a major shift of power in Tamil Nadu, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary V K Sasikala is likely to take oath as the chief minister on February 8 or 9.

After the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, her trusted aide O Panneerselvam took oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in the wee hours of December 5, 2016.

There is a crucial meeting on February 5 with the MLAs to decide on who would lead the state.

According to sources, three top bureaucrats, including advisor to the Tamil Nadu government Sheila Balakrishnan, a Jayalalithaa loyalist, had been asked to resign on Friday night.

Sasikala had on Friday appointed former minister KA Sengottaiyan and former mayor Saidai S Duraisamy as organisation secretaries.

