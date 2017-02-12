Sasikala meets MLAs at resort for the second day

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary for the second consecutive day on Sunday evening, met the MLAs staying in a resort in Kuvathur, near Chennai. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary for the second consecutive day on Sunday evening, met the MLAs staying in a resort in Kuvathur, near Chennai.

Speaking to reporters on the way to the meeting, she expressed her faith in democracy and said that the state will see rule for the next four and a half years.

She said that the group which went against former party leader J Jayalalithaa is now attacking the party now and she is not scared of any such threat.

"There is a letter circulating in social media in my name, that I have threatened the governor to commit suicide if I am not invited to form the government. It is a fake letter," she said, adding, "There will be many obstacles like this for a woman in Jayalalithaa had to face it and now I am facing it."

When asked why the Governor is delaying the swearing-in, she said, "You all know why. You know why the MPs are going to the other side and who would be behind it."

Commenting on the remarks of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, that a writ petition can be moved to the court if the Governor is not deciding on the chief minister issue till Monday, she said the party is discussing it.

It may be noted that while speaking to the party cadres on Saturday, Sasikala said that there is a limit for her and the party's patience and the nature of its activities may change on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has scheduled to hold a high level committee to discuss the political situation in Tamil Nadu. It may be noted that if a floor test happens in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the role of would be important in the formation of a government.