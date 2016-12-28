Sasikala Pushpa has no right to enter party office: AIADMK

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday said that suspended MP is not a member of their party and has no right to enter its office.

"She (Sasikala Pushpa) is no more in AIADMK. What right does she have to come to the party office?" said spokesperson CR Saraswathi.

Earlier in the day, Pushpa's lawyer was attacked by party cadre.

The incident took place when four lawyers of Pushpa's team had gone to the headquarters to submit a letter.

Pushpa who filed a petition in Supreme Court, demanding a probe into the death of J Jayalalithaa, had earlier said that a proper inquiry should be done as the people of the state want to know the actual reason behind the death of the former chief minister.

Pushpa filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court earlier on Sunday, urging it to order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death.