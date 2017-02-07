Sasikala's swearing-in date as Tamil Nadu CM not yet finalised: AIADMK

The date for swearing-in of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala as is yet to be finalised, a party spokesperson said on Monday.

A Raj Bhavan official here also told IANS that Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who holds the post of Governor as additional charge, has left for Mumbai and there is no plan for him to travel to Chennai on Tuesday.

"There is no information (yet) on the swearing-in date," AIADMK spokesperson C.R. Saraswathi told IANS amid speculation that it could be on February 9.

Meanwhile the Madras University Centenary Hall is being readied for the swearing in of Sasikala.

Rao accepted O Panneerselvam's resignation on Monday.

In a letter to Panneerselvam, copies of which were given to the media, Rao said: "I hereby accept your resignation and the resignation of your Council of Ministers tendered vide your letter dated February 5."

"I request you and the present Council of Ministers to function until alternate arrangements are made," he added.

Panneerselvam tendered his resignation on Sunday to enable Sasikala, who was elected the legislature party leader of AIADMK, to become the third woman of Tamil Nadu.