Sasikala set to be next Tamil Nadu CM as Panneerselvam resigns

V K Sasikala is all set to be the chief minister of after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs on Sunday elected her to the position, while O resigned as the chief minister. The developments came during a meeting of the MLAs of the ruling AIADMK.



Sasikala was elected as the legislative party leader during the meeting.

However, Sasikala will have to contest and win an election to become an MLA within a period of six months to continue being the chief minister of the state.

Ahead of the meeting, senior ministers, including Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, had an over two hour-long meeting, with Sasikala at her Poes Garden residence, which was former chief minister and late J Jayalalithaa's residence.

The rumours that Sasikala may take oath as chief minister next week were backed by some of the latest political developments, such as the party providing the position of organising secretary to 15 party leaders who hold clout in certain regions in the state and reports that the senior administrative officials who were in close confidence with late Jayalalithaa were removed or had resigned from their posts.

"Today there is an MLA's meeting called for. The agenda will be known only during the meeting," a senior party official had said before the meeting, who refused to comment on the rumours about Sasikala taking over the chief minister's position. Another senior leader from the party said that the rumours are the creation of the media.

On Friday, Sasikala, who is called 'Chinnamma' by partymen, issued a release stating that around 15 leaders of AIADMK, including prominent leaders K A Sengottaiyan, Gokula Indira, B V Ramana, Saidai S Duraisamy and S Anbazhagan, who have influence in particular pockets of the state, had been appointed as organising secretaries of the party. This is said to be a move to keep the popular leaders happy while Sasikala takes over as the chief minister.

While had been gaining popularity among the public as a good chief minister through the way he handled various issues after the demise of Jayalalithaa, the move may help Sasikala in strengthening her position. The general perception is that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the centre was also favouring as chief minister. It may be noted that was one of the few chief ministers in the country who was allowed more than one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short timespan after his swearing in as the chief minister of the state.

According to reports, on Friday, Jayalalithaa's close aide, former chief secretary and advisor Sheela balakrishnan, who has been continuing in that position with as chief minister, along with other officials, including K N Venkataraman and A Ramalingam, who were working with the chief ministers' office, were removed from their positions.

It may be noted that senior party leaders, including Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, had been demanding that Sasikala should take over the leadership of the government and the party. She took charge as the general secretary of on December 30, 2016, after the demise of Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016. She had been a close aide of Jayalalithaa for around three decades and had been staying with her in her house for several years.

However, she is yet to prove her influence at the grassroot level of the party and politics, say political analysts.