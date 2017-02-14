Sasikala vs Panneerselvam: Supreme Court expected to issue order in DA case

The Supreme Court is expected to issue an order in a 20-year-old disproportionate asset (DA) case on Tuesday, in which V K is an accused, who is currently locked in a battle with interim Chief Minister O for rule of the state.

The development comes as the political crisis in the state, surrounding the formation of a new government by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the split developed in the party, continues to brew with leading one faction and leading the other.

The Supreme Court bench has listed the case for orders on Tuesday and the order is expected to come out anytime after 10.30 am.

It might be noted that while has staked her claim to form the government, with support claimed from around 129 MLAs in the party, C Vidyasagar Rao, who is the governor in charge of Tamil Nadu, has not invited her to form the government. Panneerselvam, who resigned on February 5 as chief minister and paved the way for to claim the position, on February 7 came out with allegations that he was forced to resign, instigating a revolt within the party against and her family.

He was later joined by almost seven MLAs and 12 MPs over the course seven days, while took the remaining MLAs to a resort near Chennai in order to keep them together during the crisis. Several party officials were expelled by for switching their loyalties and going over to Panneerselvam's camp. The delay, which has created a crisis in the state government, was said to be due to the governor's decision to wait for the verdict on the

If the Supreme Court rules against and others, her chances of becoming the chief minister might become bleak, though she can appoint some trusted party leader to the post, similar to what did twice when she was convicted in cases and lost the chief minister's chair. It might be noted that twice, in 2001 and 2014, when was convicted by the courts, took over as the chief minister, only to vacate the position in Jayalalithaa's favour when she returned with favourable verdicts from the courts.

The order could also prompt more MLAs to join the faction, which could improve his chances of forming the government in the state, especially if he gets external support.

If the order is favourable for Sasikala, this would be a morale boost for her and her faction. Subsequently, she could then seek that the governor not delay her swearing-in ceremony.

If the Court remands the case back to the High Court on any of the grounds, including that the assets of the individual accused have not been assessed, it could again be a threat to her ambitions. There are also observations that each judge in the bench might issue their order separately.

The bench comprising of Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy, after hearing the appeals of the state government and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader K Anbazhagan, concluded the hearing on June 7, 2016. The order comes in an appeal filed by the Karnataka government against a verdict of the Karnataka High Court in 2015, acquitting the then AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, her close aide and her relatives J Elavarasi and V Sudhakaran.

Justice C R Kumaraswamy of the Karnataka High Court, on May 11, 2015, upheld an appeal by and others, against an order issued by John Michael D’Cunha, the special court judge, on September 27, 2014, convicting under Section 13 (1) (E) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The order had sentenced the four of them for four years of imprisonment and imposed a Rs 100 crore penalty on Jayalalithaa, along with Rs 10 crore each as fine from Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran. Following the special court order, and others were immediately taken to judicial custody and had to spend around three weeks in a prison in Bengaluru. O replaced Jayalalithaa, who was chief minister of the state during that time, since she was disqualified as an MLA. Subsequently, he returned the position when was acquitted by the High Court in May 2015.

Justice Kumaraswamy, in his order, stated that the quantum of disproportionate assets in J Jayalalithaa's case was a mere Rs 2.82 crore instead of Rs 66.44 crore, as had been alleged in the case, and this amount was within permissible limits. “The percentage of disproportionate assets is 8.12 per cent. It is relatively small. In the instant case, the disproportionate asset is less than 10 per cent and it is within permissible limit. Therefore, accused are entitled for acquittal,” said the order.

However, DMK and others have alleged that this finding was due to an erroneous calculation and an amount of Rs 13.5 crore was erroneously added to the income, which brought down the quantum of disproportionate assets.

The disproportionate asset case dates back to 1996, when DMK General-Secretary K Anbazhagan filed a complaint claiming that had amassed Rs 66.65 crore of wealth that was disproportionate with her known sources of income. In a raid carried out in 1997 in connection with this case, 800 kg silver, 28 kg gold, 750 pairs of shoes, 10,500 saris, 91 watches and other items were seized from Jayalalithaa’s Chennai residence.

Later on, in response to a petition filed by Anbazhagan, who expressed his doubt over the conduct of a fair trial in Chennai with as Tamil Nadu's chief minister, the Supreme Court transferred the case to a Bengaluru special court in 2003.

The case also mentions several entities involved in the alleged DA creation, including Indo Doha Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Signora Business Enterprises (P) Ltd, Ramraj Agro Mills Ltd, Lex Property Development (P) Ltd, Meadow Agro Farms (Pvt) Ltd, Riverway Agro Products (P) Ltd, among others.