Business Standard

SC declines Sasikala's plea for time to surrender in DA case

'We are not going to change anything in the judgement,' the bench said

Press Trust of India  |  News Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain AIADMK chief VK Sasikala's plea seeking more time to surrender for undergoing jail term in the disproportionate assets case.

"We do not intend to pass any order on this. We are not going to change anything in the judgement," a bench headed by Justice PC Ghose said.

"Sorry. We have already written everything in the fatty judgement and it says forthwith. I am not going to change even a word," the bench said.

Senior advocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Sasikala, said that the leader wanted some time to surrender as she has to manage her affairs.

He was seeking urgent hearing of the application today itself.

The bench instead of listing the plea, made clear to the lawyer that it would not consider the plea.

On Tuesday, the apex court had upheld the trial court verdict awarding four years jail term to the convicts in the case, besides imposition of a fine of Rs 10 crore each on Sasikala and two others.

The trial court had imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore on the late Jayalalithaa.

