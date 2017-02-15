SC declines Sasikala's plea for time to surrender in DA case

The on Wednesday refused to entertain chief VK Sasikala's plea seeking more time to surrender for undergoing jail term in the

"We do not intend to pass any order on this. We are not going to change anything in the judgement," a bench headed by Justice PC Ghose said.

"Sorry. We have already written everything in the fatty judgement and it says forthwith. I am not going to change even a word," the bench said.

Senior advocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Sasikala, said that the leader wanted some time to surrender as she has to manage her affairs.

He was seeking urgent hearing of the application today itself.

The bench instead of listing the plea, made clear to the lawyer that it would not consider the plea.

On Tuesday, the apex court had upheld the trial court verdict awarding four years jail term to the convicts in the case, besides imposition of a fine of Rs 10 crore each on and two others.

The trial court had imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore on the late Jayalalithaa.