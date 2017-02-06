SC to pronounce verdict in Jaya disproportionate assets case next week

-
The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its judgement in the disproportionate assets case next week which involves former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
The verdict will be pronounced by a division bench comprising Justices PC Ghose and Amitava Roy in a week.
The apex court had, in 2016, reserved its verdict in the Jayalalithaa's decade old case for three months.
This comes in wake of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary VK Sasikala likely to assume office as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister this week.
