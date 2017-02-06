SC to pronounce verdict in Jaya disproportionate assets case next week

The is likely to deliver its judgement in the next week which involves former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The verdict will be pronounced by a division bench comprising Justices PC Ghose and Amitava Roy in a week.

The apex court had, in 2016, reserved its verdict in the Jayalalithaa's decade old case for three months.

This comes in wake of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary VK Sasikala likely to assume office as Chief Minister this week.