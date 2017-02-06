TRENDING ON BS
TN Governor accepts Panneerselvam's resignation, decks cleared for Sasikala
SC to pronounce verdict in Jaya disproportionate assets case next week

SC had, in 2016, reserved its verdict in the Jayalalithaa's decade old case for three months

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its judgement in the disproportionate assets case next week which involves former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The verdict will be pronounced by a division bench comprising Justices PC Ghose and Amitava Roy in a week.

The apex court had, in 2016, reserved its verdict in the Jayalalithaa's decade old case for three months.

This comes in wake of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary VK Sasikala likely to assume office as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister this week.

