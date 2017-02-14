TRENDING ON BS
Edappadi Palanisamy made AIADMK party leader, to stake claim to form govt
SC took just eight minutes to convict Sasikala

Justices PC Ghose, Amitava Roy reached dias at 10.32 am in Court No. 6 and it was over by 10.40 am

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The pronouncement of the much-awaited verdict in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, which decided the fate of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala in the disproportionate assests case, was completed in about eight minutes.

The two judges, Justices PC Ghose and Amitava Roy, reached the dias at 10.32 am in Court Number 6, which was jam-packed with a large number of advocates and mediapersons.

After the seal of the voluminous judgement was opened by the court staff, the two judges held discussion for a few moments.

Amid pin-drop silence, Justice Ghose, before pronouncing the judgement, said "You can understand too much of fatty judgement. We have taken the burden on us."

Immediately thereafter, Justice Ghose began reading the operative part of the judgement. It was over by 10.40 am.

No sooner had Justice Ghose finished with reading the judgement, the silence of the courtroom turned into hustle and bustle with scribes and some advocates rushing out to give out the deliberation of the courtroom drama.

Amidst this scenario, Justice Roy said he was making a supplementary judgement in concurrence with Justice Ghose. "We have expressed deep concern about escalating menace of corruption in the society," Justice Roy said.

