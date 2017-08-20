Scam charges, infighting dog Kerala BJP

For decades, it was a puzzle before the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that despite having a large number of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakhas (5,000 at present), more than in some states where the party rules, Kerala was unable to transform this into votes. It had seemed the party was slowly gathering momentum. Its vote share rose from 6.1 per cent in 2011 to 15 per cent in 2016. Now, however, corruption charges against its leaders, factionalism and “unleashing of violence by the CPM” as a continuation of the clashes between both the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?