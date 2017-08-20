Scam charges, infighting dog Kerala BJP

For decades, it was a puzzle before the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that despite having a large number of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakhas (5,000 at present), more than in some states where the party rules, Kerala was unable to transform this into votes. It had seemed the party was slowly gathering momentum. Its vote share rose from 6.1 per cent in 2011 to 15 per cent in 2016. Now, however, corruption charges against its leaders, factionalism and “unleashing of violence by the CPM” as a continuation of the clashes between both the ...