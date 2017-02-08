Scores throng Panneerselvam's house pledging support

Posters and placards with messages like "Save AIADMK party. Make OPS as CM," donned the area

A day after he raised the banner of revolt against V K Sasikala, scores of supporters from across the state have been thronging the residential premises of Chief Minister to express solidarity with him.



Several cadres were seen visiting his house at Greenways Road, a prominent location in the city, where several Ministers and government officials stay, since last night.



Party cadres have been coming to meet Panneerselvam attired in white shirt and dhoti with a photo of late Jayalalithaa in their shirt pockets.



They raised slogans hailing 'Amma' (Jayalalithaa) and vowed they will never call anyone as 'chinnamma' (referring to Sasikala).



Another poster read "with blessings of Amma, let's make OPS as the General Secretary."



Whenever there was an entry by a prominent person, the supporters would break into slogans "OPS vaazhga, OPS vaazhga" (long live OPS)."



Rajya Sabha MP Maithreyan, former Electricity Minister 'Natham' Viswanathan, actor and director K Bhagyaraj were among those who met Panneerselvam.



Snacks were provided to party supporters visiting the house.

Press Trust of India