Sena chief Thackeray asks PM Modi to spend less on ads, more on development

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief on Tuesday said rather than merely spending money on advertisements, funds should be used for development.

While addressing a gathering of party workers in Mumbai on the 91st birth anniversary of Bal Thackeray, Uddhav said he would announce his stand on an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 26, when he has called a meeting of party leaders right from the top to the bottom rung.

"Some people asked me how much money has been spent on my promises in manifesto, I said whatever it is, it less than prime minister's advertisements. There is no need to spend money on showing a face to the people. Rather, that money should be used for their development," Thackeray said.

In a reference to people hopping across parties ahead of the poll season, Thackeray said, "Elections are coming near and people who don't trust me and my leadership are free to leave me and go."

"This is a crucial time and as long as Shiv Sainiks are with me, I will not bother about results. I know, we have to meet on the same day next month with a thumping victory. So don't bother what people are saying (about alliance). Keep calm till a final decision is taken. I will clear my stand on January 26," he said.

Talking about his Hindutva agenda, Uddhav said, "Politicians are breaking the country using the name of religion and caste. Hindus should come together to keep the country and the society intact."

"Tamil Nadu has shown a tremendous example how even a Supreme Court order (on Jallikattu) can be reversed if people come together. This is called unity," said the Sena chief.

Earlier in the day taunting the prime minister on the birth anniversary of Bal Thackeray, ally had said the late leader never boasted of a "56-inch chest" but the nation's enemies were scared by his very name and he stood by when BJP had plans to remove him as the Gujarat chief minister after Godhra riots.