Sena not quitting govt as it enjoys warmth of power, says Pawar

At a time when the Shiv Sena has announced the BJP government in state is “on notice”, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar today took a dig saying the Uddhav Thackeray-led party does not want to walk out of government as it is glued to power.
Sena is contesting the February 21 municipal corporation elections, including BMC, on its own strength without any tie-up with the BJP, with which it is in alliance in Central and Maharashtra governments.
“Shiv Sena criticises the BJP, but it does not want to get out of power as it wants the warmth of power,” Pawar said addressing a rally of an NCP candidate for the February 21 Thane Municipal Corporation polls.
His remarks came at a time when NCP’s perceived proximity with BJP is being viewed as a political buffer for the Devendra Fadnavis government should Sena walks out of power.
NCP had announced its outside support to BJP when results of 2014 Assembly elections showed BJP was emerging as the single largest party, much to the chagrin of Sena leadership. NCP and Congress are contesting the TMC election together. In his address, Pawar severely criticised Sena for “failing to do any good work” for Thane in the last 20 years. “Sena thrust politicians with criminal background on citizens. Sena has the tendency to say something and do opposite,” he said.
The former Union minister said Sena had ruined the city by handing over its reins to people with criminal background.
