Sena not quitting govt as it enjoys warmth of power, says Pawar

Sena is contesting the municipal corporation elections, including BMC, on its own strength

At a time when the has announced the in state is “on notice”, supremo today took a dig saying the Uddhav Thackeray-led party does not want to walk out of as it is glued to power.



Sena is contesting the February 21 municipal corporation elections, including BMC, on its own strength without any tie-up with the BJP, with which it is in alliance in Central and governments.



“ criticises the BJP, but it does not want to get out of power as it wants the warmth of power,” Pawar said addressing a rally of an candidate for the February 21 Municipal Corporation polls.



His remarks came at a time when NCP’s perceived proximity with is being viewed as a political buffer for the Devendra Fadnavis should Sena walks out of power.



had announced its outside support to when of 2014 Assembly elections showed was emerging as the single largest party, much to the chagrin of Sena leadership. and Congress are contesting the TMC election together. In his address, Pawar severely criticised Sena for “failing to do any good work” for in the last 20 years. “Sena thrust politicians with criminal background on citizens. Sena has the tendency to say something and do opposite,” he said.



The former Union minister said Sena had ruined the city by handing over its reins to people with criminal background.





Press Trust of India