Senior EC officials to visit Uttarakhand to review poll preparedness

Chief Election Commissioner Dr. Nasim Zaidi along with Election Commissioners A.K. Joti and O.P. Rawat will visit on Wednesday to review the poll preparedness of the state in the forthcoming assembly elections.

During their two day visit, the officials will meet with District Magistrates (DMs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and other officers of the enforcement agencies.

The officials will also meet representatives of various political parties.

will have single phase polling for all 70 seats on February 15 for which notification will be issued on January 20.