Set up special courts to try politicians in criminal cases: SC to govt

The on Wednesday directed the Central government to set up special courts to exclusively try facing criminal cases so that the trial in such cases is expedited.

The bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Navin Sinha gave the government six weeks' time to place before it the scheme for setting up of such fast track courts and the finances involved for its implementation.

The top court also sought the status of the trial in 1,581 cases involving since 2014, and how many fresh cases have been filed against and lawmakers in three years since 2014 as it fixed December 13 as the next date of hearing.