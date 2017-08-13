Sharad Yadav faction to present itself as real JD(U) with 14 units' support

Senior leader is set to present his faction as the "real" party claiming that many of its state units are with him while the support for party president is confined to



The Yadav-led faction, which includes two MPs and some office-bearers, has armed itself with letters of support from 14 state unit presidents, Arun Shrivastava, a close aide of Yadav said. Kumar recently removed Yadav from the post of party's general secretary.



To counter Kumar's assertion that the is recognised only in Bihar-- a point made to debunk claims of support from other state units by the Yadav faction-- Shrivastava claimed the party always had a footprint.He said it was Yadav who headed the party before Kumar had merged his Samata Party with it."We will not leave the party. himself says that the party does not exist outside Then he should form a new party for He should not try to capture the which always had a presence," he told PTI.The 'Janata Parivar', a reference to various parties with socialist ethos, has a history of mergers and splits.Yadav enjoys little support from the party's lawmakers, who are overwhelmingly from Bihar, but believes that he can make a fight of his claim over the party and cause a split. The original Janata Dal had seen several such splits at in the past.Two members, Ali Anwar Ansari and M P Veerendra Kumar, are seen to be with Yadav in his fight against Kumar.The has removed Yadav as the leader of its parliamentary party in theIt has also made light of his claims of having the real with him, saying that it is RJD workers and supporters who have greeted him during his tour in while its workers have kept away.During his visit to the capita on Friday, Kumar had virtually shut the door on any reconciliation with Yadav, saying he is free to take any decision as the alliance with the had the entire party's nod."He (Yadav) is free to take his decision. As far as the party is concerned, it has already taken its decision. The decision was not mine alone and it was taken with the consent of the party. If he keeps a different opinion, then he is free to do so," Nitish had told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)