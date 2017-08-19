Sharad Yadav faction will knock EC's door to stake claim over JD(U) symbol

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) faction led by is to approach the Commission to stake claim over the party symbol 'arrow', a party leader said.

"We will soon knock on the door of the Commission to stake claim over the party symbol 'arrow' and inform (people) that the real party is with him (Sharad), not with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," senior JD-U leader Arun Srivastav, who is considered close to Sharad Yadav, said.

"The real JD-U belongs to and party units in different states across India are with him," Srivastav said.

"It is who formed the JD-U, not Nitish Kumar," said Srivastav, who was last week removed as the party's General Secretary by JD-U president

The JD-U last month split into two factions -- one led by and the other by -- after the Chief Minister dumped the Grand Alliance of RJD and Congress, and joined hands with the to form a new government.

The Sharad Yadav-led JD-U is holding its Jan Adalat meeting at S.K. Memorial near historic Gandhi Maidan, a common man's locality here.

According to former JD-U minister Ramai Ram, a supporter, his meeting is open for all.

is also likely to announce his decision to attend Rashtriya chief Lalu Prasad's "Desh Bachao Bhagao" rally here on August 27.

The faction is holding a executive meeting at his official residence. According to JD-U leaders, 70 MLAs, two Lok Sabha MPs and seven Rajya Sabha MPs attended the meeting.

JD-U leaders close to have repeatedly said the party would act against if he attends the RJD rally.

