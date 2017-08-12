Sharad Yadav removed as JD(U) leader in RS for slamming alliance with BJP

Janata Dal(U) members on Saturday removed Sharad Yadav, who opposed the party's decision to ally with the in Bihar, as their leader in the House and replaced him with R C P Singh, a senior party leader said.



The MPs Chairman to hand him a letter appointing Singh as the leader of the JD(U) in the upper house, the leader said.



Singh is a trusted lieutenant ofThe JD(U) has 10 members in the It had last night suspended its member Ali Anwar Ansari from the parliamentary party for attending a meeting of opposition parties convened by presidentDifferences between Kumar and Yadav surfaced after the former snapped ties with the and the RJD, and allied with the to form a new in last month.Yadav, who is on a tour of Bihar, has said he still believes he is a part of the Grand Alliance with the RJD and the The JD(U) is not just Nitish Kumar's party, but also his party, he has said.Yadav also claimed that the real JD(U) was with him and the one with Kumar was 'sarkari' JD(U).In a related development, president Amit Shah said in a tweet today that he had invited Kumar to join the ruling NDA.