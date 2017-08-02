Sharad Yadav to hold anti-communalism convention on August 17

Janata Dal (United) veteran is set to host a convention against to indicate disagreement with party chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is likely to be held on August 17, two days before Kumar is to chair the party’s national executive meeting in Patna.

According to sources, the convention will be attended by senior leaders of opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left. It would be a show of strength of opposition unity. Sources said Yadav was determined to raise his voice against Kumar’s “unilateral” decision to align with the

Discontent against Kumar’s move has gradually surfaced within the At least a dozen party seniors from across the country have written to Kumar, who is also the chief, saying the decision to ally with the was taken without following the specified procedures.

They have said the party’s in 2013 had authorised Kumar and Yadav, then the party chief, to take a final decision to sever the JD(U)’s 17-year-old alliance with the No such procedure was followed this time.

These leaders have demanded that Kumar call the and get his decision ratified. Leaders and state chiefs from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat and Rajasthan have written to Kumar.

Apart from Yadav, Rajya Sabha members M P Veerendra Kumar and Ali Anwar are among those opposed to Kumar’s decision.