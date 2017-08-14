Sharad Yadav to launch non-political forum

On a day that Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) suspended 21 leaders from Bihar for supporting senior leader Sharad Yadav, the Rajya Sabha member indicated he was preparing to launch a non-political outfit, 'sajha virasat bachao manch', or the forum to save India's composite culture', on Thursday.

Sources close to Yadav likened the move to the events in 1987, when former prime minister VP Singh had launched 'Jan Morcha', or people's front, after he was dismissed from the Congress party. However, the Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) is yet to muster the courage to throw out Yadav, a founding member of the party.

Yadav rejected accusations from the camp that he might be joining Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). "I am committed to the struggle to save the composite culture of India, which is under threat. My effort is to coordinate to bring people from diverse fields and backgrounds on a common platform for this purpose," Yadav, who continues to be a Rajya Sabha member, said.

Yadav has called for a 'sajha virasat bachao sammelan' (conference to save the composite culture) on Thursday. The conference is set to be attended by leaders of several Opposition political parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, RJD and leaders of the Left parties. It is possible that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Tariq Anwar also attends the conference. The NCP had boycotted the meeting of the Opposition parties on Friday, the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has also decided to stay away from electoral alliances with other Opposition parties, but is keen to launch and support people's movements, including farmers' and trade union protests. A forum like the one to be launched by Yadav could help the JD (U) leader and his supporters to coordinate with Sitaram Yechury-led CPI (M). The conference on Thursday will be attended by Lok Sabha member and farmer leader Raju Shetti, Dalit activist and former MP Prakash Ambedkar, among others.

Yadav, who returned to Delhi "reinvigorated" after a four-day tour across Bihar, said the response to his public meetings was good. Yadav said JD (U) is trying to mislead people that the people who gathered at the meetings were from RJD. "If that is true then why have they suspended JD (U) leaders?" Yadav asked. He said JD (U) leaders would soon get tired of writing suspension letters as more and more party leaders have decided to support him. Party office bearer Javed Raza said Yadav represented the 'real' JD (U).

In Patna, the JD (U) on Monday suspended 21 leaders who, along with Yadav, have opposed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to join hands with the BJP, for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. These leaders included important Dalit leader and former minister Ramai Ram, ex-MP from Sheohar Arjun Rai, former MLA Raj Kishore Sinha and ex-MLC Vijay Varma. Ramai Ram and Arjun Rai were prominent faces who participated in Sharad Yadav's three-day 'Samvad Yatra' which ended on August 12.

Yadav has already been removed as the parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha. He has been replaced with Rajya Sabha member RCP Singh, who is likely to find a cabinet berth in the union cabinet expansion.

The had also suspended Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar, who had participated in an opposition meet called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi last week. However, the JD (U) is yet to gather the courage to throw out Yadav from the party. Yadav is a founding member of the party, with and others joining it later.

JD (U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi said Yadav has "voluntarily left" the party. He said there was no split in the party as the vast majority of its office bearers, its legislators and others were with Tyagi said Yadav seems all set to attend the public rally of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on August 27.