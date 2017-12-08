Sharing cab with strangers may not be safe for women in Delhi: Kejriwal

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed concern over the safety of women travelling in shared cabs in the city.

Kejriwal was responding to a media report that the 'City Taxi Scheme 2017' would not allow ride sharing as cab sharing doesn't come under any legal framework.

Ride sharing has become a popular mode of travel where a passenger can share his ride with anyone while travelling in taxis of app-based cab aggregators.

Kejriwal tweeted: "I agree that ride sharing is a good idea... Our concern is women safety." He added that sharing a ride with strangers may not be safe for women.
