Shatrughan Sinha meets Lalu family, says RJD leader 'victim of conspiracy'

Dissident MP met the family members of Lalu Prasad in Patna, a day after visiting the jailed president at a hospital in Ranchi where he is being treated.

While Sinha called on Prasad on Saturday after a CBI court handed him 14 years' jail term in a case, he travelled to Rabri Devi's 10 Circular Road residence on Monday to meet her and her sons.

Photographs of Sinha with Rabri and her sons -- Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav -- figured prominently in newspapers and social media much to the discomfort of the whose leaders have been attacking the supremo on corruption charges.

Sinha, who has been at odds with his party leadership ever since he was ignored in the 2015 Bihar polls, defended seeing Prasad and his family, saying it was a "personal" matter and was about his "sanskar" (values).

"For me, it's like once a friend always a friend," he told PTI on Monday. "It is my principle not to consider political opponents as enemy."



He asserted his meeting should not be seen through political prims. "I went to meet Prasad and his kin to be with the family in this hour of crisis."



Sinha had some kind words for the jailed supremo also, who he said was a "victim of conspiracy of circumstances".

"I hope he (Prasad) will get justice sooner or latter," he said.

The MP from Patna Sahib also sought to blunt criticisms that might come from any quarter for his meeting.

"If my meeting is taken as a sin what about the prime minister attending the wedding of Lalu Prasad's daughter or the wedding of Congress leader Digvijay Singh's daughter and wishing Sonia Gandhi during a personal encounter?



"This (his meeting with Prasad and his family) should be seen in the same light. When the time comes we may talk also ... No problem," he added.

"I have never crossed the Lakshaman rekha (limits) of my party. I always maintain discipline".

He praised Prasad's sons saying Tejashwi has a very "bright future" and that he was impressed with him. "About Tej Pratap Yadav do not try to underestimate him also."



"Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi President) and are people to be watched out for," the senior leader said.

Tejashwi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, also tweeted about the meeting.

"Indomitable, the original Bihari Babu and stalwart of Indian Cinema & Sh. @ShatruganSinha Ji came calling to show solidarity with us! He is appalled by #VendettaPolitics being meted out to fiesty @laluprasadrjd Ji! He always stands for genuine & honest friends."



His brother Tej Pratap Yadav also tweeted. "A great selfie with ji."



"Standing with us as a guardian in the fight against feudal government, many many thanks to Shatrughan Sinhaji," he added.