TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Will he succumb to family pressure? Akhilesh's action to define his career
Business Standard

Sheila junks Sahara documents: BJP takes on Rahul for 'fabricated' claims

Dikshit denied charges and trashed documents, saying SC has already made its observations on them

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and party leader Sheila Dikshit. Photo: PTI
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and party leader Sheila Dikshit. Photo: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday questioned Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's intent after former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit junked the documents related to 'Sahara diaries' bribery issue and said this clearly indicates that whatever he speaks is lie and fabricated.

"Everyone knows that Sheila Dikshit is a trusted person of the Gandhi family and if she has refuted and she has very clearly stated that there is no truth in it the fact is now open to everyone to see that what the intent of Mr Rahul Gandhi was and what he is up to," BJP leader Zafar Islam said.

"That is why I am saying again and again that people of India do not pay attention to Rahul Gandhi because it is all lie and all fabricated and always far far away from truth," he added.

With Gandhi targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'Sahara diaries' bribery issue, a controversy erupted after the grand old party put out a list linked to it on Twitter in which a reference to Dikshit also allegedly figured.

Dikshit, who is the Congress' chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, strongly denied the charges and trashed the documents, saying the Supreme Court has already made its observations on them.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sheila junks Sahara documents: BJP takes on Rahul for 'fabricated' claims

Dikshit denied charges and trashed documents, saying SC has already made its observations on them

Dikshit denied charges and trashed documents, saying SC has already made its observations on them
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday questioned Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's intent after former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit junked the documents related to 'Sahara diaries' bribery issue and said this clearly indicates that whatever he speaks is lie and fabricated.

"Everyone knows that Sheila Dikshit is a trusted person of the Gandhi family and if she has refuted and she has very clearly stated that there is no truth in it the fact is now open to everyone to see that what the intent of Mr Rahul Gandhi was and what he is up to," BJP leader Zafar Islam said.

"That is why I am saying again and again that people of India do not pay attention to Rahul Gandhi because it is all lie and all fabricated and always far far away from truth," he added.

With Gandhi targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'Sahara diaries' bribery issue, a controversy erupted after the grand old party put out a list linked to it on Twitter in which a reference to Dikshit also allegedly figured.

Dikshit, who is the Congress' chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, strongly denied the charges and trashed the documents, saying the Supreme Court has already made its observations on them.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Sheila junks Sahara documents: BJP takes on Rahul for 'fabricated' claims

Dikshit denied charges and trashed documents, saying SC has already made its observations on them

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday questioned Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's intent after former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit junked the documents related to 'Sahara diaries' bribery issue and said this clearly indicates that whatever he speaks is lie and fabricated.

"Everyone knows that Sheila Dikshit is a trusted person of the Gandhi family and if she has refuted and she has very clearly stated that there is no truth in it the fact is now open to everyone to see that what the intent of Mr Rahul Gandhi was and what he is up to," BJP leader Zafar Islam said.

"That is why I am saying again and again that people of India do not pay attention to Rahul Gandhi because it is all lie and all fabricated and always far far away from truth," he added.

With Gandhi targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'Sahara diaries' bribery issue, a controversy erupted after the grand old party put out a list linked to it on Twitter in which a reference to Dikshit also allegedly figured.

Dikshit, who is the Congress' chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, strongly denied the charges and trashed the documents, saying the Supreme Court has already made its observations on them.

image
Business Standard
177 22