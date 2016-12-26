Sheila junks Sahara documents: BJP takes on Rahul for 'fabricated' claims

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday questioned Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's intent after former Delhi chief minister junked the documents related to ' diaries' bribery issue and said this clearly indicates that whatever he speaks is lie and fabricated.

"Everyone knows that is a trusted person of the Gandhi family and if she has refuted and she has very clearly stated that there is no truth in it the fact is now open to everyone to see that what the intent of Mr was and what he is up to," leader Zafar Islam said.

"That is why I am saying again and again that people of India do not pay attention to because it is all lie and all fabricated and always far far away from truth," he added.

With Gandhi targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ' diaries' bribery issue, a controversy erupted after the grand old party put out a list linked to it on Twitter in which a reference to Dikshit also allegedly figured.

Dikshit, who is the Congress' chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh, strongly denied the charges and trashed the documents, saying the has already made its observations on them.