Shiv Sena confident of victory in BMC polls; no BJP alliance needed: Desai

With the trends indicating early lead for in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, a senior party leader on Thursday exuded confidence that there will be no need for them to forge an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Mumbai civic body.

"The response of the people has been very good. There are several places where the Sena is leading. This is all due to the faith of people in the leadership of (late Sena supremo) Balasaheb (Thackeray) and Uddhav ji," Sena MP Anil Desai told reporters at the Sena Bhavan here.

"People of Mumbai, with their wisdom, are ready to bring the Sena to power on its own. There will be no alliance needed (with the BJP)," he said.

To a query on Maharashtra president Raosaheb Danve's visit to 'Matoshree' (Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence) on Wednesday, Desai said it was a personal visit.

"He had only come to invite Uddhav ji to his son's wedding. It was a personal visit and no hidden political meaning should be seen behind it," he said.