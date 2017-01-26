Shiv Sena rules out alliance for civic polls in Maharashtra

Ending days of suspense over the possibility of a tie-up with for civic polls in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra, chief today said his party will contest the upcoming elections to municipal corporations and zilla parishads on its own.

The talks between the ruling alliance partners and for the tie-up for all-important Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai had reached a dead-end in the last few days.

"I am ready to go solo, the Shiv Sainiks are ready to go solo. I want strong foot-soldiers with me who have the courage to launch a frontal attack and not back-stab. Once I have taken my decision, I do not want anybody to question it," Thackeray said while addressing a gathering of party workers here in the evening.

"If you promise to stand by me, I have taken the decision to go solo in Maharashtra. I will not go to anybody's door with a begging bowl for an alliance and won't be at anybody's mercy. I have decided that there will be no alliance for any of the municipal corporation or zilla parishad polls," Thackeray said.

Elections to MCGM and other municipal corporations in the state including Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur and Nagpur are to be held on February 21.