Shivpal Yadav, family own assets worth Rs 9.22 cr

Senior leader Shivpal Yadav, who filed nomination papers from his traditional Jaswantnagar Assembly seat, has movable assets worth over Rs 1.45 crore but no commercial property in his name.

In the affidavit filed along with his nomination paper, the total assets of Shivpal Yadav(61), his wife Sarla and family amount to Rs 9.22 crore.

His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 1.72 crore including jewellery and also has a commercial property in Bijli Pasi area of the state capital worth Rs 3.63 crore.

Shivpal owns a Pajero car purchased in 2008 which is worth Rs 7.20 lakh at present and has total moveable assets around Rs 22 lakh.

He also owns property under HUF head worth Rs 2.11 crore and the entire debt of the family stands at Rs 1.25 crore, of which Rs 1.18 crore is under HUF head and has been borrowed mainly from relatives.

In the returns filed for 2015-16, the leader has shown his income at Rs 21.69 lakh, his wife's at Rs 25.11 lakh and under HUF at Rs 5.55 lakh.