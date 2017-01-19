Sidhu has joined Congress without any pre-conditions: Amarinder Singh

Coming together for the first time after cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Congress, President on Thursday said that Sidhu had joined the party without any pre-conditions.

"He is a foot soldier of the party and has joined without any conditions. He never put forth any conditions," Amarinder said, expressing happiness at Sidhu's joining the fold.

He made it clear that "Sidhu had joined the without any preconditions and would be the party's star campaigner in these polls".

Amarinder later tweeted a photo of the two together: "Addressing our first Press Conference together. @sherryontopp (Sidhu) is like my son, and I'm glad we're together in our #BattleForPunjab."

Addressing our first Press Conference together. @sherryontopp is like my son, and I'm glad we're together in our #BattleForPunjab pic.twitter.com/vXNMiuDxEs — Capt. (@capt_amarinder) January 19, 2017

There was speculation that Amarinder, who was conspicuous by his absence at Sidhu's formal joining of the in Delhi on Sunday, was upset that Sidhu was being projected as a chief ministerial probable by the high command.

Amarinder had, on Tuesday, told the media: "I do not know if I am the CM (chief minister) candidate. It is up to the President (Sonia Gandhi) to decide."

Responding to media queries, Sidhu rubbished all speculation on his vying for a post in the next government, saying "son is son, and father is father".

Declaring that he was in the because of Amarinder, Sidhu asserted that he would go to Lambi constituency as campaigner to campaign against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Sidhu tweeted: "Line-up is ready, boys are enthused, the captain @capt_amarinder formidable. Time to knock Badals out of the park! #TeamPunjab #BattleForPunjab."

Amarinder said there was no truth in allegations by the (AAP) leaders that he was being "soft" on Badal.

"I am contesting from Lambi to defeat Badal," Amarinder said.

said if the came to power, he would order reinvestigation into the SIT (special investigation team) clean chit in the drugs racket case in which the name of Revenue Minister Majithia figured.