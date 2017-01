Sidhu seems to have lost direction in politics, says BJP

Former cricketer, who had last year quit BJP, is going to contest Punjab polls with a Cong ticket

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who last year quit the Bharatiya Janata Party, is now contesting the Pubjab polls with a Congress ticket. The BJP has said that the leader has lost direction in politics.

BS Web Team