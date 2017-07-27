Six times in 12 years: Nitish back as CM today after resigning last evening

-
-
Nitish Kumar on Thursday took oath as Bihar Chief Minister with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a partner of his Janata Dal-United (JD-U), within hours of quitting the grand alliance (mahagatbandhan).
This is his second innings in the last two years after he snapped ties late on Wednesday with grand alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress over corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.
The Raj Bhavan in Patna echoed with chants of "Nitish Kumar Zindabad" as Acting Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi administered an oath to Nitish Kumar.
The BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister replacing RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.
Dawning the mantle for the sixth time in 12 years, Nitish Kumar took the oath in Hindi.
The new alliance has two days to prove its majority in the House.
