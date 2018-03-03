Solid development agenda in Tripura took BJP from 'shunya' to 'shikhar': PM

Commending party workers for 'working assiduously on the ground' to ensure the BJP's triumph in the assembly elections, Prime Minister said in a tweet that the victory wasn't an ordinary one. He said that the journey from 'shunya' (zero) to 'shikhar' (pinnacle) had been made possible due to a solid development agenda and the strength of the organisation. His statement was made in context the fact that the saffron party was nowhere in the reckoning in during the 2014 general elections, but had now emerged with a clear mandate in the assembly polls. "I bow to every BJP Karyakarta for working assiduously on the ground for years," the Prime Minister tweeted. Assserting that the 'historic victory' in was as much an ideological one, Modi said that was a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. "Today peace and non-violence has (sic) prevailed over fear.

We will provide the good government that the state deserves," he tweeted. The BJP's win in gives the party an uncontestable two-third majority that brings to an end 25 years of Left rule in the state. The Prime Minister also sounded a positive note on the faith that the citizenry had reposed in the NDA's development agenda. In his tweet, he said, "Time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected of any kind." The PM also expressed gratitude to people of for supporting the BJP and its ally in the state, NPP, and assured them that the alliance would continue to work for the progress and prosperity of the state. A similar sentiment was expressed for with the PM proclaiming that the welfare of the state was of utmost importance for his party.