JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South

Four years of Modi: Rahul gives NDA govt an 'F' on foreign policy
Business Standard

Some issues with Congress over portfolio allocation, says Kumaraswamy

But it is not an issue that will pull down the government, said Kumaraswamy

Press Trust of India 

H D Kumaraswamy
H D Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said there were some "issues" on portfolio allocation with his party's coalition partner Congress but it was not something that would pull down the government.

He also said the expansion of his Cabinet would take place once state Congress leaders get an approval from their high command. "..Portfolios have not been allocated.

There are some issues regarding portfolios, but it is not an issue that will pull down the government...," Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bengaluru.
First Published: Sat, May 26 2018. 23:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements